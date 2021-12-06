Blue By Ninety: Kings of the North

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay recap the Michigan Wolverines’ first Big Ten Championship since 2004. Jim Harbaugh and company booked their first trip to the College Football Playoff after the 42-3 shellacking of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Next up — a meeting with Kirby Smart and the No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs at the Orange Bowl in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

How do the Wolverines match up with the Bulldogs? Does Michigan have any chance of knocking off the runner up in the SEC this year?

Crack a cold one and enjoy the continued celebration with the boys of Blue By Ninety!

