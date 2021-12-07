Brewcast: Michigan wins the Big Ten, Hutchinson is a Heisman finalist

On this week’s Brewcast, Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White recap the Michigan Wolverines winning their first Big Ten Championship since 2004. Jim Harbaugh finally put the haters to bed, for one night at least, and finally claimed a championship while being the head coach of his alma mater. The boys discuss the game and if the magical season can continue in the College Football Playoff.

Luke and Scotty also discuss senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson being named a Heisman Trophy semifinalist, alongside Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, and a guy he sacked three times and pressured an additional 13 other times just a couple weeks back in The Game in Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF