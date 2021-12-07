Aidan Hutchinson’s top plays of the season

Aidan Hutchinson has been the heart and soul of the 2021 Michigan Wolverines football team all year long, and on Monday night, it was announced that he would be heading to New York as one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Hutchinson broke the single season sack record for Michigan this season and seemed to be in the backfield wreaking havoc almost every play. Check out some of Hutchinson’s best plays from this season:

Hutchinson was a force all night long in Indianapolis to help Michigan capture the Big Ten title:

Anyone hungry? Hutch is serving up pancakes!

.@UMichFootball DE Aidan Hutchinson good for at least one of these per game...the get off is elite. pic.twitter.com/Va6H4wDw4p — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) December 6, 2021

I think this is a clip no Michigan fan will soon forget:

I mean, this is just awesome:

Remember when Aidan Hutchinson almost sacked Spencer Petras with his own 300-pound offensive lineman? pic.twitter.com/pAWMYiCGVl — Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 6, 2021

This was such a huge play early in the OSU game to hold the Buckeyes to a field goal:

My DL of the year : Aidan Hutchinson



(54 tackles) (14.5 TKL)

{12 sacks}

[3 pass deflections]

(2 forced fumbles) pic.twitter.com/r08lHpYtm8 — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) December 1, 2021

It’s rare for Hutchinson to not be in the backfield, but even when he’s not, he still makes an impact:

Even when Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan EDGE 97) isn't rushing the passer, he's still stopping QBs from making a play. Deflects this one at the LOS. pic.twitter.com/rkD6l5AhYP — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 6, 2021

The jump on this play to go create some disruption is really impressive:

Aidan Hutchinson is a monster pic.twitter.com/4sIHJu8T8y — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) December 5, 2021

Another huge sack in the OSU game that allowed Michigan to eventually grow their lead to two scores:

The DLine is feasting on the energy in the stadium.



Great coverage on the backend plus pressure getting to Stroud forces him right into Aidan Hutchinson for a sack. pic.twitter.com/xT9buHJke8 — Due# (@JDue51) November 28, 2021

Hutchinson makes this offensive lineman look flat out silly:

Another week of Aidan Hutchinson terrorizing an OL pic.twitter.com/o6KHRKQ2il — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) October 27, 2021

Pure strength:

Good pick. Aidan Hutchinson was dominant (again) against Washington. Lived in the backfield.



Top senior defensive prospect in the country and it isn’t close. https://t.co/DE0nro0qn3 pic.twitter.com/Gysv2QRqzq — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 13, 2021

Hutchinson makes this one look easy:

Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) sets his rush up with the stutter/jab followed by a swipe/swim. If you don’t have a great set vs Hutchinson, he’ll make you pay! #passrush #goblue #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/0fHMIqeOEp — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 8, 2021

Lastly, enjoy a longer clip of Hutchinson (and some of David Ojabo as a little treat) terrorizing Penn State: