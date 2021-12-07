 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aidan Hutchinson’s top plays of the season

Relive some of the Heisman finalist’s best plays of the year

By Scotty_White
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Aidan Hutchinson has been the heart and soul of the 2021 Michigan Wolverines football team all year long, and on Monday night, it was announced that he would be heading to New York as one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Hutchinson broke the single season sack record for Michigan this season and seemed to be in the backfield wreaking havoc almost every play. Check out some of Hutchinson’s best plays from this season:

Hutchinson was a force all night long in Indianapolis to help Michigan capture the Big Ten title:

Anyone hungry? Hutch is serving up pancakes!

I think this is a clip no Michigan fan will soon forget:

I mean, this is just awesome:

This was such a huge play early in the OSU game to hold the Buckeyes to a field goal:

It’s rare for Hutchinson to not be in the backfield, but even when he’s not, he still makes an impact:

The jump on this play to go create some disruption is really impressive:

Another huge sack in the OSU game that allowed Michigan to eventually grow their lead to two scores:

Hutchinson makes this offensive lineman look flat out silly:

Pure strength:

Hutchinson makes this one look easy:

Lastly, enjoy a longer clip of Hutchinson (and some of David Ojabo as a little treat) terrorizing Penn State:

