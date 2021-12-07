Michigan dominates on the road to open Big Ten play, winning 102-67

The Michigan Wolverines got Big Ten play started right with a dominant win on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, winning 102-67. Michigan spread the wealth extremely well. Brandon Johns JR led the way with 20 points, tying his career high. The Wolverines had four other players in double figures: Hunter Dickinson had 15, Caleb Houstan had 16, Eli Brooks had 10, and Terrance Williams had 22.

First Half

This was Michigan’s best offensive half of basketball this season. If Michigan shoots like they did in the first half, they will be an extremely tough out. The Wolverines shot 50% from the field and 40% from three, taking a 51-32 lead into the break. One of the most impressive aspects of the half was the scoring distribution. Hunter Dickinson had 9 points, Caleb Houstan had 8, Brandon Johns JR had his best half as a Wolverine with 16, and Terrance Williams had 10.

Nebraska was able to make some tough shots early to keep things close for the first five or so minutes of the half before Michigan pulled away. Keisei Tominaga hit a couple tough threes early, then Alonzo Verge carried the Huskers going for 14 in the first half, but it was only enough to keep Nebraska within 19 points.

Second Half

The second half was much of the same: domination. If it weren’t for Alonzo Verge, Michigan may have won this game by 50 points. He was the lone bright spot for the Cornhuskers, scoring 31 points. After a rough shooting half, Eli Brooks joined the three point party knocking down a couple deep ones. The scoring distribution was again very impressive. The offense in this game is what has been expected of Michigan all season long, and if they can keep this up, they will be one of the best teams in the Big Ten, and country.

Michigan is back in action against Minnesota at home on Saturday.