Reacting to Courtney Morgan’s departure from Michigan’s recruiting department

On this week’s edition of the Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss Michigan’s Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan leaving the university for the same role at Washington. Will this loss have any impact on recruits in the 2022 class? And who are some names Michigan should consider to replace him with?

Also discussed is Keon Sabb, a four-star defensive back in the 2022 class. He recently decommitted form Clemson, and the Wolverines are the favorite to land him. How important would he be to finishing off the secondary class for Steve Clinkscale and company?

Von and Jon end the podcast discussing a possible commitment from a top 100 player in the 2023 class, four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson, and how Michigan is being more aggressive recruiting the junior class than in previous cycles.

