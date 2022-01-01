Postgame Reaction: Where Michigan goes from here following loss to Georgia

It wasn’t the way they wanted to end their season, but it’s the end of the road for Michigan nonetheless. In this postgame podcast we react to Michigan’s loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff, and try to sort out why there’s room for optimism
Listen below.
All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate and leave us a review:
Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn
YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMT
Loading comments...