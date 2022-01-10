How to watch Alabama vs. Georgia: Time, TV, streaming, picks for National Championship

It has all come down to this. The College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart, once again, meets his former boss Nick Saban in a championship setting for all the marbles. Will Smart finally be able to take the crown, or will Saban claim his seventh national championship while the head coach of Alabama?

It’s another SEC showdown to claim the title as king of college football. There are multiple ways to watch, listen and stream this thing, so let’s get to the important info for the game.

Game Info

Teams: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

Date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Television: ESPN (traditional broadcast), ESPN2 (film room with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher), ESPNU (command center — multi-angle broadcast), ESPNEWS (all-22/SkyCast), SEC Network (Georgia/Alabama hometown radio feeds), ESPN Deportes.

Radio: ESPN Radio

Stream: ESPN app, ESPN.com/watch

Spread: Georgia -2.5; O/U: 52