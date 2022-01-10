Open Thread: Alabama vs. Georgia in the 2022 National Championship

Our beloved Michigan Wolverines may not be playing in this one, but we are going to open up tonight’s Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs College Football Playoff National Championship game for one final Open Thread of the season here on Maize n Brew.

Georgia head coach Smart has never taken down Alabama and Nick Saban in the four attempts he’s had, including in the SEC Championship game a month ago. He also had a shot in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, but came up short in overtime. With the natty on the line, perhaps this is the day he gets that long-awaited W against his mentor.

Meanwhile, for Saban, he is seeking his seventh national championship as head coach of Alabama, and his eighth total as a college football head coach. He is already in a league of his own but if the Crimson Tide win tonight, he would break a tie with Bear Bryant for the most national championships as the head coach of Alabama. They both have six, so we’ll see if history is made tonight.

Who are you rooting for in this one? Placing any bets for the game tonight?

Feel free to comment along with us as the game plays out!