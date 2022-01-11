How Shaun Nua leaving for USC could affects Michigan’s 2023 recruiting

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss how the Michigan Wolverines’ recruiting efforts along the defensive line could be affected by Shaun Nua heading back west for the same job at USC. Will the Wolverines be out of the running for any recruits in the 2023 class because of this development? And how will things change in general given this coaching change?

After that, the boys shift the discussion to the upcoming big recruiting event this weekend. They go through all the prospects expected to be in Ann Arbor and what their chances are with each of those recruits.

