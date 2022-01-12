Brewcast: Jim Harbaugh’s future and National Championship reaction

Justin Roh of Blue by Ninety filled in for Luke Ghiardi this week on Brewcast to catch up with Scotty White about what the future is looking like for Jim Harbaugh and if he will be the head coach at Michigan in 2022. The two also look back at Georgia’s win over Alabama and whether it makes them feel better about the Orange Bowl.

