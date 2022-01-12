The point guards Michigan should pursue in the 2023 class

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines were hoping to get a commitment from 2023 point guard Jeremy Fears last week, but he committed to their in-state rival instead.

La Lumiere (IN) PG Jeremy Fears just committed to Michigan State over Michigan and Illinois pic.twitter.com/UYRA8mq7R3 — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) January 6, 2022

With Fears committing to MSU, it’s back to the drawing board for Michigan when it comes to recruiting point guards for the 2023 class.

Frankie Collins has shown promising flashes in minutes off the bench this season, and the Wolverines have a talented young floor general in four-star recruit Dug McDaniel coming in next season. But with the fairly new transfer rules and guys entering the draft early, you can never have enough point guards on your roster in college basketball.

Michigan has already made three offers to point guards in the 2023 class, but Fears and Gabe Cupps (Indiana) have already made verbal commitments.

Five-star recruit Kylan Boswell would be a dream get for Michigan fans, as On3 reported earlier this week that he listed Michigan in his top 8.

Boswell has yet to make a commitment, as the 6-foot-1 point guard is the 11th-ranked recruit in the class and is rated as 2023’s third best at the position.

Boswell is a great facilitator with a high-basketball I.Q. who can create a shot for himself as well. He has that elite first step that helps him create separation for his pretty jumper, or burst to the rim for an easy finish. Pair that with an ability to make clutch shots and everything about the kid screams NBA potential.

Michigan seems unlikely to land Boswell. Arizona seems like the favorite to land him, with Arizona State, Illinois, UCLA and Auburn also showing a lot of interest.

There are still plenty of options in the class that have yet to make commitments.

Dai Dai Ames has received a few offers from Big Ten schools, including Illinois and Michigan State. The Chicago native is extremely explosive, can finish through contact and has one of the prettiest jump shots in the class.

If the Wolverines are looking for local kids, Malik Olafioye is the top-ranked 2023 point guard from the state of Michigan, as the Ecorse native has received offers from Arizona State, Georgetown and Detroit.

The 6-foot-2 guard pursues the rim with a vengeance and is an excellent defender whose stock is bound to rise over this season and next.

Based on the track record of Juwan Howard as a recruiter, there’s no reason not to trust him to find a talented guard in the 2023 who could potentially run the offense.

We will definitely revisit this in a few months when guys will have more high school tape for recruiters to scour over, but these are the few guys to keep an eye on for right now.