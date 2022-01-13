Tulane grad transfer defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson will be heading up north to Ann Arbor this week for a visit.

Johnson told Maize n Brew his departure from Tulane is “a one year business decision”.

“I plan on being in Michigan on Sunday and Monday,” Johnson said.

“Coach (defensive coordinator) Mike Macdonald reached out to me a few days ago to express his interest in me. I think it goes without saying my film impressed a lot of people,” Johnson said.

Johnson tallied 44 tackles (5 for loss, 20 solo), with 2.5 sacks in 2021. Johnson visited LSU this week and told Maize n Brew the programs he’s considering (in no particular order) are LSU, Oklahoma, Missouri, Michigan, and Florida.

Johnson said that although Ann Arbor is further away from home than the other teams on the list, that won’t factor into the decision making, saying that his mother would be okay with him moving north to take care of business for his last collegiate season.

When it comes to the conversation Johnson had with Macdonald and how Michigan views him —Johnson could push for a big role in 2022. “There is an opportunity for me to make an immediate impact on the field for next year,” Johnson said. “Also looking at the depth of guys who may have left or what’s on the roster for next year. They are looking to bring in a guy who is experienced.”

Michigan is coming off a year where they won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff, Johnson realizes what the goals are at Michigan and believes he can help Michigan next year. “Going off of the success of this past season and what I know I can bring to the table — I think that it’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my talent on a bigger stage with great competition,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s relationship with Macdonald and the Michigan staff is just beginning and he’ll know more after he visits in a few days. With that said, Johnson knows the impression he wants to leave on the staff in Ann Arbor. “I’m looking forward to meeting everyone, and hopefully to leave a positive impression,” Johnson said. “So they’ll be able to say this is the guy that we want!”