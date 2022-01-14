Blue By Ninety: Brad Robbins discusses returning to Michigan for one more season

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay are joined by Michigan Wolverines punter Brad Robbins, who recently announced he will be returning to Ann Arbor for one final season.

Robbins discusses what went into his decision to return to Michigan for a sixth and final season, the incredible Big Ten Championship-winning season, being in Miami for the Orange Bowl/College Football Playoff and so much more.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMT