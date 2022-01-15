Talented kicker Jake Moody to return for fifth season

Talented Michigan kicker Jake Moody announced on social media Saturday that he is returning for his fifth season with the Wolverines.

Moody was money on kicks last season, making all 56 of his extra points and cashing 23 of his 25 field goals on the year.

The Northville, Mich., native won a few awards for his efforts last season, as he was named a 2021 Consensus All-American, won the Lou Groza award presented to the top collegiate placekicker, and was named Specialist of the Year at the team’s award banquet.

Moody has had an impressive career with the Wolverines so far, as he’s never missed an extra point over four seasons (88 for 88) while making 81.6 percent of his field goals (40 for 49).

Michigan’s top special teams unit will feature another familiar face next season, as Brad Robbins announced earlier this week that we was returning for a sixth year.

The Wolverines open the year against three non-conference opponents in 2022, as they’ll face Colorado State (Saturday, Sept. 3), Hawaii (Saturday, Sept. 10) and UConn (Saturday, Sept. 17) before kicking off Big Ten play with a game against the Maryland Terrapins (Saturday, Sept. 24) for homecoming.