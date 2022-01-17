Blue By Ninety: What the Mike Elston hire means moving forward for Michigan

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, the boys are joined by Lexi Wester from Multiplicity Media to talk about Michigan basketball’s short-handed performance against Illinois. Her and the guys also discuss the latest with Harbaugh Contract Watch and what Mike Elston’s hiring means for the Michigan Wolverines moving forward.

