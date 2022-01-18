Michigan dominates Maryland 83-64 for crucial win

In what felt like a must-win game, The Michigan Wolverines Men’s Basketball team came away with a big win against the Maryland Terrapins, 83-64. It was complete dominance from start to finish in this one. Hunter Dickinson returned to the lineup and led Michigan with 21 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds. Eric Ayala led the way for the Terrapins with 22 points, 20 coming in the second half.

First Half

Michigan wasted no time building their lead in the first half. The Wolverines played one of their most complete halves of the season and dominated the Terrapins from start to finish. The offense was led by Devante Jones, Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate who all had 10 points in the half. Houstan, who had been struggling prior to this game, was 4-4 from the field. Michigan’s defense was stifling and the Wolverines held Maryland to 19 points on 30% shooting. Eric Ayala, who averages 16 points per game, had just two points in the half. Michigan took a 39-19 into the locker room.

Second Half

Maryland wasn’t able to dig out of the 20 point hole in the second half. At around the 9 minute mark, the Terrapins were a layup away from cutting to lead to 11, but Michigan pulled away for good after that and grew the lead to 23 at one point. Eric Ayala found his stroke for the Terrapins in the 2nd half scoring 16 points, but it wasn’t enough. Frankie Collins provided a nice spark off the bench with some highlight plays, Hunter Dickinson was dominant and Caleb Houstan finished off a complete performance adding a couple threes in the half to finish with 16.

Michigan desperately needed this win, and they got it. The wins need to keep coming, and play needs to get more consistent. The Wolverines next game is Sunday on the road at Indiana.