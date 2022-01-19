Recapping Michigan football’s big recruiting weekend, new in-state offer

On this week’s edition of the Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons recap everything that happened over the weekend in Ann Arbor for the Michigan Wolverines’ huge recruiting weekend. This was the first weekend any college football program could host prospects again following the dead period, so there were a ton of talented recruits on campus, some for the first time and some for a return visit.

The boys also discuss in depth the recruitment of 2023 three-star running back Cole Cabana, who was in Ann Arbor this past weekend and earned his scholarship to play at Michigan. How will this change his recruitment? And do the Wolverines now lead for the speedster from Dexter?

