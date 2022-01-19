An update on five-star big man Yohan Traroe and his potential fit with the Wolverines

One of the most talented high school recruits in the country is making his final visit soon, and it won’t be at Michigan.

Yohan Traore told On3 his fifth and final official visit will be to either Auburn or LSU. The French big man plays high school ball in Glendale, Arizona and has made official visits to Michigan, Memphis, Texas Tech and Kansas.

Traore visited Michigan back in September, with Juwan Howard and company making him an offer one month prior.

2022 big man Yohan Traore on his Michigan official visit over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/VLvGrdgrpL — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 26, 2021

Traore is a five-star recruit on the 247Sports composite, ranking as the No. 9 recruit in the 2022 class and the No. 3 center.

He fits the archetype of a modern center, as Traore can score inside and out, has a solid jumper that keeps defenses honest and a high basketball I.Q.

It appears he’s continued to improve from this summer — he can finish through contact with ease, isn’t afraid to pull the trigger off the catch from deep and has developed a Dirk Nowitzki-esque fade away (2:19 mark of the clip below)

As I wrote about this summer, Traore would be a great fit with the Wolverines due to his versatility alone. He has the positional flexibility to play the 4 or 5, and at 6-foot-10, he’s plenty big enough to battle inside with Big Ten big men.

He could play well behind fellow French big man and friend Moussa Diabate, as the inside-outside game they could play would lead to easier scoring possessions for the Wolverines.

My boy @M0ussaDiabate looks dangerous out there‼️ — Yohan Traore (@traore_yohan) November 11, 2021

I also like his fit with incoming 2022 commit Tarris Reed Jr., who’s a more traditional back-to-the-basket big man with a number of good post moves and has the ability be a rim protector in Ann Arbor.

With Traore, Diabate and Reed Jr., the Wolverines would have three dominant big men who could provide front court depth, versatility and ways to make the offense a lot less stagnant, which has been one of the main problems for Michigan this season.

Wolverine fans should hope and pray Traore commits to Michigan because he’s talented enough to develop into a go-to guy on offense in short time.