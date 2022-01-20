EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Dickinson discusses turning the season around, NCAA redshirt rules and more

Maize n Brew’s Dan Plocher sat down for a one-on-one interview with Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson. They discuss his partnership with Whistle and the ‘Put You On’ series that Dickinson was a part of featuring some of the best under-the-radar spots in Ann Arbor. Check out the full video:

Then, they dig into the Michigan basketball season, starting with Tuesday’s 83-64 win over Maryland and how this young team could turn things around. Dickinson touches on missing the Illinois game and the frustration that has come because of COVID during the season. Especially as the NCAA shot down the idea to give players four games to play in while still earning a redshirt.

