Blue By Ninety: Jake Moody discusses why he’ll return to Michigan for fifth season

He could’ve went to the NFL, but he wants another crack at a natty.

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Indiana at Michigan Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, the boys are joined by Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody, who discusses his reasons for returning to Ann Arbor for one final season.

