Michigan picks up huge road win in blowout at Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines picked up a massive win in Bloomington today as they dominated the Indiana Hoosiers from start to finish, winning 80-62. Hunter Dickinson (25 points) and Caleb Houstan (19 points) were unstoppable all game long, and two other Wolverines were in double figures as well, as Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams each had 10. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points.

First Half

Michigan came out with a lot of energy and played one of their best halves of the season. The three point shooting was on and a lot of guys were getting in on the action. Michigan shot 6-of-9 from three in the half. The scoring was nicely balanced as well, with six players scoring, and Terrance Williams leading the team with 10 points. The Wolverines were able to stretch their lead all the way up to 16 at one point, leading 29-13 before Indiana started to find a rhythm. Michigan did a good job of hitting big shots when it was needed to slow down runs, and the Wolverines were able to keep an 8 point lead, 38-30, going into halftime.

Second Half

Michigan came out in the second half and immediately took the momentum. The Wolverines quickly grew their lead back up to 16 and did a good job to hang on to the momentum throughout the half. Much like the first half, Indiana threatened at times to make a run, and Michigan would promptly hit a big shot to silence the crowd, and the Hoosiers were unable to ever make this one close.

This was the type of the win can turn Michigan’s season around. Indiana is a very talented team and Michigan dominated them on the road all game long. The Wolverines now sit at 9-7 and 3-3 in the Big Ten. Michigan plays host to Northwestern on Wednesday in what will be a great opportunity to get above .500 in Big Ten play before the team travels to East Lansing to play Michigan State on Saturday.