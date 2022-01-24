Blue By Ninety: Recapping Michigan basketball’s huge win over Indiana

On today’s Blue By Ninety, the guys discuss the Michigan Wolverines’ win in Bloomington over the Indiana Hoosiers and what this means for the team moving forward. They talk about the newfound energy this team has shown the past two games and how Hunter Dickinson and Caleb Houstan have emerged as the two top scoring threats.

