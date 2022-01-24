 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blue By Ninety: Recapping Michigan basketball’s huge win over Indiana

Houstan and Dickinson were great in this one!

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Indiana Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

On today’s Blue By Ninety, the guys discuss the Michigan Wolverines’ win in Bloomington over the Indiana Hoosiers and what this means for the team moving forward. They talk about the newfound energy this team has shown the past two games and how Hunter Dickinson and Caleb Houstan have emerged as the two top scoring threats.

