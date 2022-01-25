Two 2023 four-star defenders set to visit Michigan this weekend

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss a couple defensive prospects in the 2023 class who are set to make their first ever visit to Ann Arbor this weekend to check out what the Michigan Wolverines can offer them. Those two prospects are four-star cornerback Christian Gray and four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta, who are both in the top 200 nationally on 247Sports’ composite.

Gray has not received an offer from the Wolverines yet, but Etta was offered just last week. How much will this visit move the needle for both these guys?

After that, the boys discuss the recruitment of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery and how the Wolverines sent half the coaching staff to watch his basketball game in his home state of Ohio last week. Michigan is clearly making him a priority in this class, so is it safe to say he is a top three overall guy on the board this cycle?

