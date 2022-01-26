Brewcast: Is Michigan basketball turning a corner?

The Michigan Wolverines’ men’s basketball team has won two games in a row in convincing fashion to get to .500 in Big Ten play. With making the NCAA Tournament now firmly in play, Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White discuss if this team is turning the corner, or if the last two games have been fool’s gold.

The guys also discuss the Jim Harbaugh contract situation and wonder when the drama will come to an end.

