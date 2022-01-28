Blue By Ninety: Who should Michigan replace Mike Macdonald with?

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay welcome Michigan Wolverines’ softball pitcher Alex Storako on the show for the first time! They talk about the upcoming season, which starts in just a couple weeks, as well as BB90’s partnership with Storako and how you can help support U-M athletes.

Later, the boys discuss the departure of Mike Macdonald, as he heads back to the Baltimore Ravens to become their new defensive coordinator. Who should the Wolverines hire as their new DC?

Finally, Juwan Howard has his program on a roll! The Wolverines take their three-game winning streak to the Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon to take on the Michigan State Spartans. The boys preview the game and discuss what has went right for Michigan’s turnaround following a slow start to the season.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF