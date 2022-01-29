Michigan’s win streak comes to a close as Wolverines fall in East Lansing

The Michigan Wolverines three game win streak came to an end as the Michigan State Spartans won the rivalry matchup 83-67. Michigan was able to keep things close in the first half before the Spartans ran away with it in the second. Hunter Dickinson paced Michigan with 25 points and Max Christie led the Spartans with 16.

First Half

After shooting 55% from three the last three games, Michigan had a cold half shooting from behind the arc in the first half, going 1-8 while the Spartans shot 6-11. Despite that lopsided stat, Michigan was able to keep things close the whole half. Michigan was clinging to a small lead for the first chunk of the half before Michigan State was able to pull ahead at the break. Hunter Dickinson and Max Christie were the two main catalysts in the half, both dropping 14 points. Christie was a big part of the Spartans’ success from 3 as he shot 3-4 from downtown. Michigan State took a 39-35 lead into the break.

Second Half

Like many other losses this season, the start of the second half was when Michigan lost it. The second half couldn’t have started worse for Michigan. With just 2 points in the first 5 and a half minutes, the Spartans were able to pull away quickly. Michigan State got the lead into double digits and never looked back from there. The Wolverines couldn’t get anything going offensively, and were unable to get back into the game. The biggest threat came when Michigan got the lead down to 11 at around the 5:30 mark, but Michigan State quickly grew the lead back to 19 after that.

Luckily for Michigan, their next game is at home against Nebraska, so the Wolverines will have a good chance to bounce back from this loss.