Blue By Ninety: What happened to U-M in the second half against MSU?

It was a brutal second half for the Wolverines.

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Michigan State Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

On today’s Blue By Ninety podcast, Justin Roh, Jack Scheel and Kailen McKay recap the Michigan Wolverines’ tough loss to the Michigan State Spartans on the hardwood over the weekend. They also try to make sense of all the reports of Jim Harbaugh heading back to the NFL.

