Michigan State at Michigan officially rescheduled

The Michigan Wolverines will get their shot at revenge against the Michigan State Spartans as the Jan. 8 contest has officially been rescheduled. The two teams will face off again on March 1 at 8:30 p.m. at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

The last week of the season is going to be a busy one for the Wolverines. This year’s schedule didn’t have the flexibility for makeup games like last year’s, so Michigan will have to play four games from Feb. 27-March 6.

Those four games will provide opportunities for solid wins, as the games will come against Illinois, Michigan State, Iowa and Ohio State. These are games the Wolverines need in order to have a shot at making this year’s NCAA Tournament.

With the way the season has played out so far, there’s a decent chance Michigan will be sitting on the bubble going into the final week, and those four contests could make or break the season.