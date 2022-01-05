Michigan’s pursuit of at least one more OL in the 2022 class

On this week’s Future Brew, Von Lozon and Jon Simmons dive into the Michigan Wolverines making the cut for 2022 five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly’s final top list. We also discuss the Wolverines hosting a different 2022 offensive lineman — three-star Xavier Chaplin — on an official visit in the near future, and four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore wining the Under Amour All-America Game MVP over the weekend.

