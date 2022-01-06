The Michigan Wolverines took a chance on a Long Island quarterback in the class of 2020, Dan Villari, a player who rushed for 1,495 yards and 25 touchdowns, threw for 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior year.

Heading into the 2021 season with a year at Michigan under his belt, head coach Jim Harbaugh envisioned a multi-faceted role for Villari where he could line up at anywhere from quarterback, running back, or even wideout.

“Was kind of looking at Dan in multiple ways — throw out the name Taysom Hill, we’re gonna try to do some things like that with Dan Villari as a quarterback slash athlete that can really help our team,” Harbaugh said back in April. “I think he can do it. A lot to like about Dan Villari.”

There may be a lot to like about the young Villari, but according to multiple reports he’s entering his name into the transfer portal and seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Villari was 1-of-3 this season for 9 yards while also adding 35 yards on the ground.

With Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy ahead of Villari on the depth chart, his path to legitimate playing time at Michigan was unlikely in the immediate future, at the very least.

The 6-foot-4, 235 pound Villari was a three-star prospect, ranking as the 42nd pro-style QB in the 2020 class.