Blue By Ninety: 247Sports’ Allen Trieu joins to discuss how Michigan’s 2021 season could impact recruiting

Now that the Michigan Wolverines are in the offseason, the Blue By Ninety guys hit the recruiting trail to talk with Allen Trieu of 247Sports about the impact Michigan’s season could have on future recruiting classes, what recruits are hot on the Wolverines and the impact that NIL is having in the world of recruiting.

https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/pdst.fm/e/chtbl.com/track/3271E/traffic.megaphone.fm/VMP2742744601.mp3?updated=1641522860

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF