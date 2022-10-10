Michigan hosts 2023 four-star guard George Washington III on official visit

With the 2022-23 season set to start in less than a month, Juwan Howard and his staff are hoping to land commitments from recruits for the coming seasons. Most recently, the Michigan Wolverines hosted 2023 four-star guard George Washington III on an official visit, as reported by Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.

George Washington III has arrived in Ann Arbor for his official visit with Michigan, he told @Stockrisers. The Top-50 senior is planning more visits and has a final list of Virginia, Louisville, Wake Forest, Dayton, and Michigan. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 7, 2022

Ann Arbor — George Washington lll (@3dubbshoop) October 7, 2022

He is ranked 76th nationally on the 247Sports composite. He’s also ranked ninth among shooting guards and second among recruits from the state of Ohio.

Previously committed to Ohio State, Washington III has secured other offers from Auburn, Louisville, Wake Forest, Florida State and Purdue, among others.

Washington III is incredibly crafty, as he methodically gets past his man before finishing through contact despite lacking size. He also has excellent court vision and can set up teammates for easy opportunities when he’s not waking up the crowd with a two-hand dunk of his own.

He does a great job of moving the defense with his eyes and dictating the pace of play with quick feet and solid ball handling. He’s listed as a shooting guard but he’s not afraid to charge up the floor and lead the fast break, where he makes great decisions with the basketball.

From the clips I’ve seen, it seems like he’s more of a slasher than an outside shooter, although he has a nice mid-range stroke off a nifty stepback move. At Michigan, I could see him being a primary ball handler who could work well with a guy like Tarris Reed Jr. in the pick-and-roll, or find shooters like Jett Howard, Will Tschetter and Youssef Khayat in their ideal spots.

Washington III is a very good basketball player who seems primed to succeed in the Big Ten thanks to his physical nature of play. Michigan has yet to land a commit from the 2023, but landing Washington III would certainly be an excellent place to start.