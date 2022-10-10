Michael Phelps to be Michigan honorary captain for Penn State game, new U-M president Santa Ono for MSU

Michigan has two big home games in October, and now we know who well be their honorary captains for their tilts against Penn State and Michigan State.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told the media on Monday that Olympian Michael Phelps will be their honorary captain against Penn State, and new University of Michigan president Santa Ono will have the honor for the Michigan State game on October 29.

Phelps tallied 23 gold medals in his swimming career at the Olympics, an all-time record. The legend spoke to the Michigan team this summer, and he gave players advice about conditioning.

“He talked about sleep, he talked about hydration, water,” Harbaugh said in August. “Somebody that could go anywhere in the world, do any kind of treatment known to mankind. Ice, sleep, and hydration with water. Our team has an ice bath waiting for them right now. They’ve got water, and then getting that sleep, those are the kind of things that they take care of themselves. They take care of the team doing that.”

Harbaugh talked about new Michigan president Santa Ono, saying that he hasn’t met him yet but the two have exchanged texts.

“I know coaches professors, students are anticipating his arrival and are excited about it,” Harbaugh said. “You have people that are here that know him and know what he’s done and they’re excited for his arrival. People who’ve been where he’s been, people have nothing but fantastic things to say. Really looking forward to it.”

We’ll see if Michigan improved to 8-0 after these two matchups. Playing Penn State and Michigan State isn’t usually easy, no matter what their records are.