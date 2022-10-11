Brewcast: Win at Indiana sets up top-10 matchup with Penn State

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

It was a slow start for Michigan in Bloomington, but the Wolverines were able to walk away with a 21-point road victory over the Hoosiers.

Now a 6-0 Penn State Nittany Lions team will roll into Ann Arbor Saturday for a battle of top-10, unbeatens teams. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White take a look back at the Indiana game and break down the matchup with Penn State on this week’s Brewcast.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF