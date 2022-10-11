Survey: Do you like have the yearly Maize Out game during the afternoon?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Michigan Wolverines decided to have dessert first in the 2022 season. After polishing off a steady diet of cupcakes and lesser conference foes, the main course of the Big Ten schedule is here.

Saturday’s showdown with the Penn State Nittany Lions marks Michigan’s first matchup against a ranked opponent this season, as well as being the first game in which the Wolverines are not favored by double digits. This will be Michigan’s first tilt against a team with the talent to stack up well against them.

Make it four Michigan games in a row for Big Noon Kickoff coverage. Love it or loathe it, this year’s Maize Out will not be a night game, unlike last year’s game against Washington. Would you prefer it to be a noon game or a night game? Personally, I find it a bit bemusing and amusing that Michigan Stadium won’t be given a chance to stack up directly against Happy Valley’s White Out. But then again, I’m not a TV executive.

In the lead-up to this game, the Wolverines have some tinkering to fix the deficiencies exposed by Indiana in the first half last week. Whether that be generating a consistent pass rush, wideouts creating separation, adjusting faster on defense or taking a balanced approach on offense — there’s plenty for the Wolverines to work on. Of these options, what do you want to see the most improved against Penn State?

Lastly, can Michigan cover the seven-point spread against the Nittany Lions? Recent history would tell you to expect either a barnburner or a blowout. What do you think?

Thanks for casting your ballot, and be sure to check back later this week for the results!