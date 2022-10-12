Where Michigan stands with 2023 four-star DL Kayden McDonald as commitment date nears

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Last week, 2023 four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald dropped his top five list on Twitter, a list that included Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, Clemson and Oklahoma. He is also set to announce his commitment on Halloween, Oct. 31.

So where do Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines stand in this recruitment heading into the home stretch? Von Lozon and Seth Berry discuss that, as well as the upcoming official visit for 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter, on this week’s Future Brew.

