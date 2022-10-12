Michigan hoops extends offer to 2024 four-star power forward Aidan Sherell

When looking at the wide world of recruiting, it’s obviously important for premiere schools like Michigan to recruit all over the country, but it’s also crucial to keep in touch with local ties.

That’s exactly what Juwan Howard and his staff are doing. On Tuesday evening, they extended an offer to 2024 four-star power forward Aidan Sherrell. He plays high school ball in Arizona but is from Detroit.

Blessed to receive a offer from the University of Michigan!! I would like to thank coach Juwan Howard, coach Saddi Washington and the rest of the staff for the opportunity #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kpUPgaWrux — aidensherrell_3 (@AidenSherrell) October 12, 2022

Sherell is set to go on an official visit to Michigan State this weekend.

The 6-foot-8 forward is ranked as the 41st-best player in his class on the 247Sports composite. He is also sixth-best power forward and fourth-best recruit in Arizona. Aside from Michigan and MSU, Sherrell has other offers from Ohio State, Indiana, Alabama and Auburn, among others.

The reason Sherrell is rated so high is because he’s a big man who has the tools to be more than a back-to-the-basket traditional post player. He’s an excellent rebounder and finisher near the rim, and can face up to his opponent and cash in from midrange.

If he’s not corralling the defensive rebound, Sherell does a great job running the floor and finishing in transition. He’s clearly comfortable putting the ball on the floor and using a quick spin move in the paint to gain separation.

Sherell also has solid court vision in the high post, finding cutters to the rim or three-point shooters to kick out to. It’s pretty easy to envision him playing the 4 at Michigan as a guy who can contribute without shooting the ball a ton.

Props to Michigan’s recruiting staff for keeping tabs on Sherrell, a local kid who clearly has some interest in playing in the state of Michigan since he’s visiting East Lansing this weekend. Michigan already has one 2024 commit in Christian Anderson Jr., and landing Sherrell would give the Wolverines a point guard and a big man that could excel together.