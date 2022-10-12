No. 5 Michigan (6-0) is set to take on No. 10 Penn State (5-0) in what will be one of the biggest games of the week, and certainly the biggest one in the noon timeslot.

The Wolverines narrowly beat Penn State a season ago on the road, winning in the waning minutes 21-17. This time it’s a maize out at The Big House, but once again the season is somewhat on the line for the Wolverines.

To preview the matchup, we spoke with former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg. Christian is currently part of the The Field of 12 college football podcasting network.

Listen to the podcast below.

