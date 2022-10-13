Michigan vs. Penn State: TV schedule, game time, streaming info and more for Week 7

We are through the midway point of the college football regular season and we are getting to some juicy interconference matchups. That starts Saturday as the Michigan Wolverines welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions. Both teams are undefeated and ranked in the top-10. This will be a matchup that will shake up the Big Ten moving forward.

It’s time to dig into this game and some of the other best games to watch in Week 7.

No. 5 Michigan Wolverines vs No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Sling TV

Time: Noon

Noon Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Ann Arbor, Mich. Weather: 52 degrees, partly cloudy

52 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds: MICH -7, O/U: 51, ML: MICH -265, PSU +225

MICH -7, 51, MICH -265, PSU +225 Best Bet (7-8): MICH -7

Arguments are going to be made for either side in this one, but the fact of the matter is neither team has really played anyone of note heading into Saturday’s contest.

Yes, Michigan went to Iowa and won pretty convincingly on the road. But Penn State did the same thing a few weeks ago against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions struggled in their last game against Northwestern in a monsoon, and Michigan did the same in better weather a week ago at Indiana before pulling away late.

What we do know is both of these teams appear to be at the top of the conference. The Wolverines rushing attack looks to be among the best in the country again, and have a developing passing game under J.J. McCarthy. The defense is shakier than it was in 2021, but still boasts a top-five ranking in points allowed and is top-10 in rushing yards allowed.

Penn State has been revitalized because of its running game led by five-star true freshman Nick Singleton, one of the most explosive backs in the country. Penn State is also allowing just under 80 yards on the ground per game and are in the top-15 in points allowed per game.

Essentially, both teams like to do things the same way — run the rock and don’t let the other team do the same thing. Whoever has led in rushing yards has won three of the last four meetings. I suspect that stat to stay true in this game and I lean towards the Wolverines’ experience on offense to get it done at home.

The reason I’m taking Michigan -7 is because James Franklin is 0-5 against the spread as an underdog against the Wolverines and 2-6 overall against the spread. A lot of questions about both squads will be answered on Saturday.

TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Sling TV

Time: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

Knoxville, Tenn. Weather: 66 degrees, cloudy

66 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds: BAMA -7.5, O/U: 66, ML: TENN +235, BAMA -280

BAMA -7.5, 66, TENN +235, BAMA -280 Best Bet (7-8): TENN +7.5

Man was I wrong about Tennessee. Each week the Vols seem to look more and more legit while leaving several ranked opponents in their wake. Hendon Hooker has emerged as a legitimate candidate for the Heisman Trophy, and a win this weekend would only raise that to new heights.

Alabama has had less than convincing wins in consecutive weeks. Arkansas hung around for awhile and Texas A&M nearly pulled off the upset in Tuscaloosa last week. Quarterback Bryce Young has an injured shoulder and many wonder if he will play on Saturday. This makes me think the Crimson Tide will attempt to rely on the run to win on the road.

If Tennessee takes an early lead in this game, I think it’s going to be very difficult for Alabama to keep up. So far, the Volunteers have the top offense in college football and are at home. Bama has a poor track record on the road in the past season and a half as well. This one has all the spelling of being a lot closer than people think.

The ability to get Tennessee at +7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook makes it even better. That’s close to a two possession lead that Alabama would have to win by in a situation where the Vols could realistically pull off an upset.

No. 7 USC Trojans vs No. 20 Utah Utes

TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Sling TV

Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Weather: 66 degrees, cloudy

66 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds: Utah -3.5, O/U: 65, ML: USC +145, Utah -170

Utah -3.5, 65, USC +145, Utah -170 Best Bet (7-8): USC +145

Playing against Utah in Salt Lake City is no easy task. The last time anyone went there and won was in 2020, and the Utes are 9-1 in their last 10 home games.

That one team? This USC squad. Well, kind of. Obviously some big changes have happened to the program over the past two years. Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams have the team looking like the early 2000s Trojans, as they have been ranked inside the top-10 for the majority of the season.

Last week, USC played very well against a good Washington State team. That’s mostly because of their defense allowing no points in three of the four quarters. A lack of road games so far has definitely fallen into the Trojans’ favor but the further we get into the year, the more the hype seems to be reality.

Utah is coming off a loss to UCLA and simply could not stop that offensive attack in the Rose Bowl. I see a demoralized Utes team, who thought that they were one of the best teams in the country heading into the season, dropping the ball at home this week in a game where they are favored to win. Give me USC outright on the road against a stumbling Utah program.