Best betting slate of the year this weekend with six ranked, three undefeated matchups

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

With six ranked games this weekend across the college football landscape — including three games featuring undefeated teams on both sides — there is no doubt this Saturday will bring us the best day of betting college football has to offer us this year.

Two Big Ten East foes square off in Ann Arbor as the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State. Meanwhile in the SEC, No. 6 Tennessee plays host to No. 3 Alabama. And over in the Big 12, No. 13 TCU welcomes in No. 8 Oklahoma State for a pivotal conference clash.

Luke Ghiardi, Von Lozon and Scotty White bet on those games and so many more great games in college football on this edition of the Pick’em Pod. Below are all the games the boys bet on this week.

No. 4 Clemson (-3.5) at Florida State

Wisconsin (-7.5) at Michigan State

No. 16 Mississippi State (-4.5) at No. 22 Kentucky

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse (-3.5)

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah (-3.5)

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU (-3.5)

No. 3 Alabama (-7.5) at No. 6 Tennessee

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (-7)

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF