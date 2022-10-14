Poll Results: Overwhelming majority of Michigan fans prefer the Maize Out game to kickoff at night

Much has been made about the Michigan Wolverines’ Maize Out game this year being a noon kickoff. Some fans are okay with it, but most would prefer it be a primetime start.

In our SB Nation Reacts survey conducted this week, a whopping 80% of Michigan fans would rather have the Maize Out game kick off under the lights of the Big House.

We also inquired about what Michigan fans want to see the most improved from this team. These results were much closer than the Maize Out question, but with 35% of the vote, the thing fans want to see most improved is wide receivers creating separation. Following that is faster adjustments on defense (26%), more balance on offense (21%) and a more consistent pass rush (18%).

Finally, as we’ve been doing all year, we wanted to check in and see how you are feeling about the spread on this game. Michigan remains a seven-point favorite on DraftKings, so we asked a simple question — do you think Michigan will win and cover the spread?

The results are in and Michigan fans are VERY confident heading into this game, as 81% of the voters believe Michigan will win and cover.

How did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments below, and thanks for participating as always!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.