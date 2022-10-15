Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win over Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines beat Penn State 41-17 in front of a maize out crowd at The Big House. The game was close for a bit, but the Wolverines made key second-half adjustments and showed the nation they’re a much better team than the Nittany Lions.

In this podcast we evaluate the win and what it means for the team heading into a bye week before playing Michigan State.

Listen to the podcast below.

