2023 four-star forward Zayden High commits to UNC over Michigan, others

One of the Michigan Wolverines’ most high-profile targets for the 2023 class is headed elsewhere. Four-star forward prospect Zayden High announced he has committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Zayden High, 2023’s No. 55 overall prospect, has committed to North Carolina, he tells @On3Recruits.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 16, 2022
"I want to go in and do whatever coach needs me to do to win a National Championship.”
Story: https://t.co/b26AOwnvZ7 pic.twitter.com/cnU3GpRcuw
On the 247Sports composite, High is the 48th-ranked recruit in his class, as well as the ninth-best power forward and the third-best 2023 recruit from Texas.
High went on an official visit to Michigan in late July, but at the end of the day, the Wolverines lost out on a lanky prospect with a pretty shooting stroke and a lot of potential.
High has been a highly touted recruit because he handles the ball like of a guard a 6-foot-9, 225-pound frame. He is also incredibly skilled on the offensive end and seems okay with playing a number of roles. He can be a spot-up shooter and make threes off the catch, or make a quick move and make a nice mid-range shot.
Michigan has yet to land a commit in the 2023 class, so Juwan Howard and company have some work to do on the recruiting trail. They appear to be in a good spot with four-star guard George Washington III and four-star center Papa Kante, so perhaps good news will come soon for the program.
The Wolverines do have one commit in the 2024 class, point guard Christian Anderson Jr.
