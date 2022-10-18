Reacting to Michigan’s dominating win over Penn State

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Going into Saturday’s game against No. 10 Penn State, many around the country didn’t know how good the Michigan Wolverines were given their schedule up to that point. After Saturday, Michigan left no doubt this team will again be competing for a Big Ten championship.

Michigan dominated Penn State en route to a 41-17 victory. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White break down how it all went down and some big reasons for optimism on this week’s Brewcast.

