Where Blake Corum ranks in Heisman betting odds at the bye week

The Michigan Wolverines enter the bye week undefeated at 7-0 after demolishing the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Saturday in front of 110,000+ fans at the Big House. The run game was dominant from start to finish thanks to junior Blake Corum, who carried the rock 28 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Corum continues to lead the nation in rushing touchdowns with 13 on the year. He is also No. 2 in rushing yards (901) and No. 6 in rushing yards per game (128.7). He has been lights out for the Wolverines and is now among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Corum now has the fourth-best shot to win the Heisman with +1,200 odds. In first place is Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (+110), followed by Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (+425) and USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+850). The next closest non-quarterback to Corum is Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (+2,200), and then Texas running back Bijan Robinson (+7,000) and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (+7,000).

If I were a Heisman voter, I would cast my ballot, as of today, for Hooker. He sliced and diced Alabama’s defense last week, has his team undefeated and has the stats to back all that up. He has been stellar all season and has played much better competition than Stroud, the odds-on favorite for the Heisman, has so far. Perhaps Stroud will have some Heisman moments down the road, but as of now Hooker is deserving of the award.

But Corum also has an argument for the Heisman. He has played a pivotal role in Michigan’s 7-0 start, especially in the games against Maryland (30 carries, 243 yards, two touchdowns), Iowa (29, 133, 1) and last week against PSU. Corum has already put up big stats against two of the nation’s best rush defenses this year (Iowa, PSU), so it isn’t like he’s doing this against inferior competition.

Luckily for Corum, the Heisman isn’t awarded halfway through the season. If he has good games against Michigan State, Illinois and Ohio State, he will certainly make a case for himself to, at the very least, secure a trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation in December.

Who do you think, at the moment, is the favorite to win the Heisman? Let us know down in the comments!