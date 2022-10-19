Four-star recruit planning return trip to Michigan following visit for PSU game

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines hosted a plethora of top recruits this past weekend for their Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions, including a couple guys that were not anticipated to be in attendance.

2023 four-star wide receiver Karmello English was once an Auburn commit, but backed off that pledge recently and attended the Michigan game over the weekend. He is now reportedly planning another visit to Ann Arbor for later this season. Meanwhile, 2024 four-star in-state defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain — a Notre Dame commit — just took his second trip to Michigan of the season.

Von Lozon and Seth Berry discuss that, as well as the commitment from Ronnie Bell’s brother, 2023 athlete Kendrick Bell, on this week’s Future Brew.

