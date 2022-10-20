 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 four-star center Papa Kante commits to Michigan

Kante is Michigan’s first commit in the 2023 class.

By Kellen Voss
/ new

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team have landed their first 2023 recruit, as four-star center Papa Kante just announced his commitment to the program.

Last month, Kante listed Michigan in his top five along with Pitt, Rutgers, Maryland and Memphis. He visited Michigan back in June as well as a couple weeks ago for a follow up visit, signaling good news for the Wolverines.

During his recruitment, Kante made a genuine connection with head coach Juwan Howard, telling On3’s Joe Tipton that the head coach was personally recruiting him.

“The first time he watched me, he offered me and he’s been on me since. I visited his school and he’s a good guy who cares about his players.” Kante said back in September. “The school is very nice.

“He told me he sees me as having a big impact in my freshman year and he can help me to achieve my goals.”

Kante is a modern center who can do more than play close to the rim. He’s a versatile big who can play with his back to the basket and hit threes. He’s got a beautiful fadeaway in the post he can shoot over anyone because of his incredible length. He’s also got good defensive instincts for timing on blocks and runs the floor well in transition.

It should be fun to see how Kante fits into U-M’s offense. Michigan will probably want to play him at the 5 next to a guy who can space the floor in the front court like Youssef Khayat or Will Tschetter, but I’d also like to see what he looks like playing next to another versatile big like Tarris Reed Jr.

Kante is only Michigan’s second commitment over the next two seasons, along with 2024 four-star point guard Christian Anderson Jr.

Kante is listed as the 108th overall prospect, the 14th-best center and the fourth-best recruit from the state of Connecticut in his class, according to 247Sports’ composite.

Loading comments...