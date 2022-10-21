Survey Results: Most fans believe Michigan will win at OSU, finish season 12-0

Just because the Michigan Wolverines are on bye this week doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot to talk or debate about. The team is 7-0 and has had contributions up and down the roster, from Heisman hopeful Blake Corum to young gunslinger J.J. McCarthy and everyone in between.

With that in mind, one of the questions we asked you for this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey is who your midseason MVP is. This really should have never been in doubt, as 90% of participants cast their vote for Corum. Meanwhile, 5% of the vote went to defensive end Mike Morris, while the “other” option got 3% and McCarthy garnered 2%.

The Wolverines have five games left in the regular season (can you believe that? ... crazy to think about). We asked you what you believe Michigan’s record will be over the final five games — Michigan State, at Rutgers, Nebraska, Illinois, at Ohio State. The leading vote-getter for this question was a perfect 5-0 record with 62% of the vote. 4-1 collected 37% of the vote while the last percent went to 3-2.

Finally, we ended this week’s survey on a yes or no question — as of this very moment, do you believe Michigan will take down Ohio State at The Horseshoe next month? Well, Michigan fans are feeling pretty confident, as 66% of the voters said the Wolverines will beat the Buckeyes this year.

Which way did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thank you as always for participating!

