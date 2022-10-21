Pick’em Pod: Will Iowa keep it close against Ohio State this weekend?

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines are on bye this week, but there is still a pretty good slate of college football on this weekend from noon until night.

It all starts at noon with the Iowa Hawkeyes traveling to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. The last time these two programs met up, the game was at Iowa and the Hawkeyes stunned the college football landscape by not only covering, but by beating the Buckeyes. Will that happen again?

Von Lozon, Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White pick that game and more on this week’s Pick’em Pod! The games and spreads are below.

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama (-21)

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State (-4)

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU (-3.5)

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU (-2)

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State (-29)

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon (-6)

No. 20 Texas (-6.5) at No. 11 Oklahoma State

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson (-13.5)

