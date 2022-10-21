Michigan’s Big Ten Championship odds, FPI metrics compared to Ohio State

All of Michigan Football’s biggest goals are still attainable. The No. 4 Wolverines (7-0) can still win the Big Ten Championship and make a run at a National Championship. However, their path to championships won’t be easy.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan currently has the second-best odds of winning the Big Ten Championship at +425. Ohio State is the favorite at -380.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) reflects how close Michigan and Ohio State are in some key FPI metrics.

Michigan is ranked 4th in the FPI, Ohio State is 1st

Michigan’s strength of record is 3rd, Ohio State is 7th

Michigan’s strength of schedule stands at 74th, Ohio State’s at 82nd

Michigan ranks 5th in game control, Ohio State ranks 1st

Michigan’s average in-game win probability ranks 2nd, Ohio State ranks 1st

Michigan is 17th in remaining strength of schedule, Ohio State is 21st

Michigan ranks 11th in defensive efficiency, Ohio State ranks 15th

Michigan ranks 5th in offensive efficiency, Ohio State ranks 1st

The numbers indicate who the powerhouse teams are in the Big Ten — two teams that happen to be part of the biggest rivalry in sports. Michigan and Ohio State may be on a collision course at the end of the season when they face off in Columbus on November 26. From overall strength of schedule to remaining strength of schedule to how they’ve controlled games through four quarters, the data is eerily similar.

Both programs will have to stay on task and take care of the team that is in front of them before they square off in late November. Here’s a look at the remaining schedules for both squads.

Michigan

October 29: vs. Michigan State (3-4)

vs. Michigan State (3-4) November 5: at Rutgers (3-3)

at Rutgers (3-3) November 12: vs. Nebraska (3-4)

vs. Nebraska (3-4) November 19: vs Illinois (6-1)

vs Illinois (6-1) November 26: at Ohio State (6-0)

Ohio State

October 22: vs. Iowa (3-3)

vs. Iowa (3-3) October 29: at Penn State (5-1)

at Penn State (5-1) November 5: at Northwestern (1-5)

at Northwestern (1-5) November 12: vs. Indiana (3-4)

vs. Indiana (3-4) November 19: vs. Maryland (5-2)

vs. Maryland (5-2) November 26: vs. Michigan (7-0)

Football is unpredictable and it wouldn’t be a surprise if both Michigan and Ohio State receive a challenge from one of the remaining teams on their schedule. Ohio State will likely be favored in every game the rest of the way, and Michigan will be favored in every game except for their tilt against the Buckeyes. The rest of the season will be fun.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohio State is currently tied with Georgia for best odds of winning the National Championship at +180, Michigan’s at +1600 which is tied with Tennessee for fifth-best odds.

